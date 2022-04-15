1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Hits 1-Day Volume of $60,147.00

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on April 15th. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.55 or 0.00001374 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded 9.2% lower against the dollar. 1MillionNFTs has a total market cap of $66,215.13 and approximately $60,147.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get 1MillionNFTs alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002491 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001940 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.13 or 0.00045145 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000153 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,013.85 or 0.07504872 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40,255.05 or 1.00240214 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.59 or 0.00041313 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft

Buying and Selling 1MillionNFTs

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 1MillionNFTs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 1MillionNFTs should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy 1MillionNFTs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for 1MillionNFTs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 1MillionNFTs and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.