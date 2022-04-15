19,841 Shares in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP bought a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 19,841 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $657,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 288.6% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 916,396 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,750,000 after buying an additional 680,566 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 202.5% during the third quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,426,435 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $42,445,000 after acquiring an additional 954,830 shares during the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP increased its position in Axalta Coating Systems by 83.9% during the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 66,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,931,000 after purchasing an additional 30,200 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 49.2% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 8,972 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in Axalta Coating Systems by 43.9% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,694 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,151,000 after purchasing an additional 22,482 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Axalta Coating Systems news, Director William M. Cook purchased 2,000 shares of Axalta Coating Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Axalta Coating Systems stock opened at $25.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.83 and its 200-day moving average is $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Axalta Coating Systems had a return on equity of 25.96% and a net margin of 5.98%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. will post 1.76 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AXTA. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Axalta Coating Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Axalta Coating Systems from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Vertical Research cut Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Axalta Coating Systems in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.45.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

