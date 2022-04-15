19,198 Shares in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC) Acquired by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,198 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,479,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Centiva Capital LP grew its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 6,541 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $423,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,971 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $386,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 37,196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,405,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 35,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,713,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,514 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,000 after buying an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Lattice Semiconductor news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 2,770 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.53, for a total value of $159,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Mark Jon Nelson sold 6,872 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total value of $349,647.36. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,968,496.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 245,054 shares of company stock worth $14,433,759. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of LSCC stock traded down $1.73 during trading on Friday, hitting $49.38. 1,357,733 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,230,038. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.11 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 2.84 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.20. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 52-week low of $42.94 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.07 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 18.61% and a return on equity of 25.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on LSCC shares. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lattice Semiconductor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, February 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on Lattice Semiconductor from $67.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.75.

Lattice Semiconductor Corp. designs, develops and markets programmable logic products and related software. The company includes semiconductor devices, evaluation boards, development hardware, and related intellectual property licensing, services, and sales. It provides smart connectivity solutions powered by its low power FPGA, video ASSP, millimeter wave, and IP products to the consumer, communications, industrial, computing, and automotive markets.

