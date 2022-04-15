1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Update

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

EFSH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581. 1847 has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.

1847 Holdings LLC, through its subsidiaries, provides home and kitchen appliances, professional services, and construction services in North America. It operates through three segments: Retail and Appliances, Land Management Services, and Construction. The Retail and Appliances segment sells home and kitchen appliances, including cooking, refrigeration, laundry clean up, and outdoor products to residential and commercial customers; and provides a range of appliance services, including delivery/installation, in-home service and repair, extended warranties, and financing to homeowners, builders, and designers.

