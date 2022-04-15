1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH) Short Interest Update

1847 Holdings LLC (OTCMKTS:EFSH – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the March 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
EFSH stock traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 628 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,581. 1847 has a fifty-two week low of $1.31 and a fifty-two week high of $3.95. The company’s 50 day moving average is $2.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.06.
About 1847 (Get Rating)
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on 1847 (EFSH)
- Three Beaten Down Mega Caps The Analysts Are Upgrading
- Top 3 Safe Stocks for Conservative Investors
- Array Technologies Stock Giving Another Ground Floor Entry
- UiPath Stock is Nearing Rock Bottom Down Here
- 3 Undervalued S&P 500 Stocks to Buy Now
Receive News & Ratings for 1847 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1847 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.