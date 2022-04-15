181 Shares in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Acquired by FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc.

FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 181 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $53,000.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the third quarter valued at $293,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 120 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its position in NVIDIA by 301.1% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 46,918 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 35,220 shares during the period. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 208.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 14,811 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,068,000 after purchasing an additional 10,015 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atwood & Palmer Inc. grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 1,696 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 63.84% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on NVDA shares. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised NVIDIA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho raised their target price on NVIDIA from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Cowen restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $400.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $327.00.

In related news, Director Mark L. Perry sold 16,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.80, for a total value of $4,409,680.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Tench Coxe sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $274.06, for a total transaction of $27,406,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 409,056 shares of company stock valued at $101,135,342 in the last quarter. 4.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ NVDA opened at $212.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 6.05 and a current ratio of 6.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $246.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $619.19 billion, a PE ratio of 55.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.42. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $134.59 and a 52 week high of $346.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.13. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 42.99% and a net margin of 36.24%. The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 3rd were paid a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.16%.

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Graphics and Compute & Networking. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise design; GRID software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; and automotive platforms for infotainment systems.

