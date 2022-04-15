$18.82 Million in Sales Expected for Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Selecta Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) will announce $18.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Selecta Biosciences’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $18.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $19.65 million. Selecta Biosciences reported sales of $11.05 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 70.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Selecta Biosciences will report full year sales of $51.48 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $47.96 million to $55.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $9.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Selecta Biosciences.

Selecta Biosciences (NASDAQ:SELBGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.14) EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SELB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Selecta Biosciences from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Selecta Biosciences in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Selecta Biosciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Selecta Biosciences has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.25.

Shares of SELB stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.03. 1,727,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 962,415. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2.76. The stock has a market cap of $128.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.94 and a beta of 1.17. Selecta Biosciences has a 52 week low of $1.00 and a 52 week high of $5.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Selecta Biosciences by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 138.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 54,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after purchasing an additional 31,805 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 335.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 37,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 29,200 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Selecta Biosciences by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 7,860 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Selecta Biosciences in the 3rd quarter valued at $49,000. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Selecta Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)

Selecta Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of nanoparticle immunomodulatory drugs for the treatment and prevention of human diseases. The company's lead therapeutic gene therapy program is SEL-302 that is in preclinical stage to improve the treatment of methylmalonic acidemia.

