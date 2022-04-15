$157.92 Million in Sales Expected for Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) will post $157.92 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have issued estimates for Bill.com’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $157.50 million and the highest is $158.49 million. Bill.com posted sales of $59.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 164.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bill.com will report full-year sales of $598.92 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $597.20 million to $600.73 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $805.09 million, with estimates ranging from $750.00 million to $855.55 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Bill.com.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.15. Bill.com had a negative return on equity of 4.69% and a negative net margin of 54.69%. The firm had revenue of $156.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.58 million.

BILL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Bill.com from $360.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bill.com from $209.00 to $258.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on Bill.com from $370.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bill.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Monday, April 4th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $284.00 target price on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bill.com presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.65.

BILL stock traded down $13.56 on Friday, reaching $196.01. 1,136,413 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,502,035. Bill.com has a one year low of $128.00 and a one year high of $348.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $20.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -82.70 and a beta of 2.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $220.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.88.

In other Bill.com news, CFO John R. Rettig sold 6,155 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.05, for a total transaction of $1,409,802.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Rajesh A. Aji sold 2,303 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.97, for a total value of $396,046.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 87,824 shares of company stock valued at $18,657,881. 5.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bill.com in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 89.1% in the third quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in Bill.com by 208.8% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 176 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Bill.com in the fourth quarter worth approximately $51,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that simplifies, digitizes, and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial intelligence enabled financial software platform that creates seamless connections among users, suppliers, and the clients.

