$156.30 Million in Sales Expected for Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) will post $156.30 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Iridium Communications’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $154.44 million and the highest estimate coming in at $158.04 million. Iridium Communications reported sales of $146.54 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.7%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Iridium Communications will report full-year sales of $654.30 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $640.76 million to $668.19 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $695.96 million, with estimates ranging from $676.00 million to $718.16 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Iridium Communications.

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $155.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.11 million. Iridium Communications had a negative return on equity of 0.70% and a negative net margin of 1.52%. Iridium Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on IRDM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Iridium Communications in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Barclays upgraded Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.17.

In other news, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Yarbrough Capital LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 20.8% during the first quarter. Yarbrough Capital LLC now owns 9,986 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after purchasing an additional 1,722 shares during the last quarter. Telemus Capital LLC boosted its position in Iridium Communications by 5.3% during the first quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,205,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Iridium Communications during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $18,234,000. 95.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications stock traded down $0.34 on Friday, reaching $40.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 332,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,040,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 3.63 and a current ratio of 3.90. The company has a market cap of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -578.63 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.22. Iridium Communications has a twelve month low of $31.73 and a twelve month high of $48.95.

Iridium Communications announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Monday, March 7th that allows the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

