1,525 Shares in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) Bought by Brighton Jones LLC

Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 1,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the third quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 15,248 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 79,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,003,000 after buying an additional 11,784 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI World ETF by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 38,628 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,730 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after acquiring an additional 649 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI World ETF stock opened at $124.61 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $125.46 and a 200-day moving average of $129.57. iShares MSCI World ETF has a one year low of $116.97 and a one year high of $136.75.

