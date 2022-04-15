1,357,123 Shares in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR) Acquired by Contrarius Investment Management Ltd

Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Borr Drilling Limited (NYSE:BORR – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 1,357,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,886,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Borr Drilling by 1,424.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 149,239 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Borr Drilling in the 4th quarter worth approximately $153,000. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $308,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its stake in Borr Drilling by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 251,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,000 after acquiring an additional 16,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Securities Ltd. bought a new stake in Borr Drilling during the 3rd quarter valued at $119,000.

Borr Drilling stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 1,425,473 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,243,876. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Borr Drilling Limited has a one year low of $1.12 and a one year high of $4.86.

Borr Drilling ( NYSE:BORR Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported ($0.34) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $69.10 million for the quarter. Borr Drilling had a negative net margin of 80.19% and a negative return on equity of 20.61%.

Borr Drilling Limited operates as an offshore drilling contractor to the oil and gas industry worldwide. It owns, contracts, and operates jack-up rigs for operations in shallow-water areas, including the provision of related equipment and work crews to conduct oil and gas drilling and workover operations for exploration and production.

