120 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Autodesk alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $257.44. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Autodesk ( NASDAQ:ADSK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The software company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 55.95%. The business’s revenue was up 16.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Autodesk, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.

About Autodesk (Get Rating)

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.