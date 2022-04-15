120 Shares in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Bought by AHL Investment Management Inc.

AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 120 shares of the software company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.
A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of ADSK. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 154.2% in the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,654,510 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $772,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,610,242 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,839,301 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,641,953,000 after acquiring an additional 902,168 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 14.5% in the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 6,897,362 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,966,921,000 after acquiring an additional 875,015 shares during the period. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the third quarter valued at about $233,355,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of Autodesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $123,224,000. Institutional investors own 88.07% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ ADSK traded down $5.01 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $196.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,197,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,718,198. The business’s 50 day moving average is $213.59 and its 200-day moving average is $257.44. The company has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.22 and a beta of 1.45. Autodesk, Inc. has a 52 week low of $186.29 and a 52 week high of $344.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.
In other news, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 1,626 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $212.30, for a total transaction of $345,199.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Deborah Clifford sold 3,953 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.71, for a total transaction of $801,312.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,458 shares of company stock worth $1,545,628. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stifel Europe decreased their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $310.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $305.00 to $286.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $285.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $343.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Autodesk from $344.00 to $277.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $292.85.
Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment software and services worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BIM 360, a construction management cloud-based software; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.
