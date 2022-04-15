$12.19 Billion in Sales Expected for Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Vale S.A. (NYSE:VALE – Get Rating) will report $12.19 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Vale’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $12.90 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $11.49 billion. Vale reported sales of $12.65 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.6%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Vale will report full-year sales of $57.45 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $56.64 billion to $58.27 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $48.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $44.48 billion to $52.70 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vale.

VALE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Vale from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Vale from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $12.50 to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley downgraded Vale from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded Vale from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.50 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.79.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of Vale by 60.8% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 705 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vale by 112.0% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,054 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of Vale by 120.8% in the third quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 2,193 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vale in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000.

Shares of Vale stock traded down $0.43 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 25,352,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,428,316. Vale has a 12 month low of $11.16 and a 12 month high of $23.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day moving average of $15.60. The company has a market capitalization of $97.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a $0.718 dividend. This represents a yield of 14.2%. This is an increase from Vale’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.68. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. Vale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.88%.

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Ferrous Minerals and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and other ferrous products; and provides related logistic services.

