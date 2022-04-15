$103.41 Million in Sales Expected for eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect eHealth, Inc. (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) to report sales of $103.41 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for eHealth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $134.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $81.02 million. eHealth reported sales of $134.21 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 22.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that eHealth will report full year sales of $455.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $453.34 million to $457.61 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $527.12 million, with estimates ranging from $480.26 million to $603.08 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for eHealth.

eHealth (NASDAQ:EHTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.37). eHealth had a negative net margin of 19.39% and a negative return on equity of 7.99%. The firm had revenue of $243.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $251.76 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

EHTH has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on eHealth from $33.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on eHealth in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on eHealth from $31.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered eHealth from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $37.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.57.

In other news, insider Phillip A. Morelock sold 7,000 shares of eHealth stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.75, for a total value of $82,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in eHealth by 116.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 33,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,357,000 after buying an additional 18,015 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 4th quarter valued at about $8,328,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in eHealth by 70.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 563,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,825,000 after buying an additional 233,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in eHealth in the 3rd quarter valued at about $9,096,000. 91.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ EHTH traded down $0.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $9.40. 546,905 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 615,436. eHealth has a twelve month low of $9.28 and a twelve month high of $78.00. The company has a market cap of $251.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.05 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.46.

eHealth, Inc operates a health insurance marketplace that provides consumer engagement, education, and health insurance enrollment solutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Medicare; and Individual, Family and Small Business. Its ecommerce platforms organize and present health insurance information in various formats that enable individuals, families, and small businesses to research, analyze, compare, and purchase a range of health insurance plans.

