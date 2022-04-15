$1.89 Earnings Per Share Expected for The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $1.89 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for J. M. Smucker’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.84 and the highest is $1.95. J. M. Smucker also reported earnings per share of $1.89 during the same quarter last year. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that J. M. Smucker will report full-year earnings of $8.55 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.50 to $8.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $8.95 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.10. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow J. M. Smucker.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.25. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.30% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.45 earnings per share. J. M. Smucker’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on SJM. Citigroup reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $138.00 to $131.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. UBS Group initiated coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $123.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on J. M. Smucker from $144.00 to $143.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, J. M. Smucker presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $132.77.

Shares of NYSE SJM opened at $139.69 on Tuesday. J. M. Smucker has a 12 month low of $118.55 and a 12 month high of $145.82. The company has a market cap of $15.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $134.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $132.17.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th were given a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 10th. J. M. Smucker’s payout ratio is currently 74.58%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Joseph Group Capital Management acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $926,000. Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in J. M. Smucker by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC now owns 194 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Shore Point Advisors LLC acquired a new position in J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J. M. Smucker by 254.2% during the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of J. M. Smucker during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 83.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in four segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking ingredient.

