$1.69 Earnings Per Share Expected for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) will announce $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for ServiceNow’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.80. ServiceNow posted earnings per share of $1.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 11.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ServiceNow will report full year earnings of $7.35 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.20 to $7.88. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $9.36 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.97 to $10.34. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover ServiceNow.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The information technology services provider reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.07. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 9.43% and a net margin of 3.90%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler upgraded ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $650.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $785.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Mizuho increased their price target on ServiceNow from $615.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. BNP Paribas lowered ServiceNow from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $460.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on ServiceNow from $650.00 to $600.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $686.52.

NYSE NOW traded down $18.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $507.33. 1,204,907 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,789,859. The stock has a market cap of $101.47 billion, a PE ratio of 445.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.78 and a beta of 1.04. ServiceNow has a one year low of $448.27 and a one year high of $707.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $558.02 and a 200-day moving average of $603.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $578.87, for a total transaction of $91,461.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gina Mastantuono sold 193 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $525.00, for a total value of $101,325.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,011 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,105,775. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,141 shares of company stock worth $18,355,758 in the last ninety days. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOW. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,277,395 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,999,292,000 after acquiring an additional 86,441 shares in the last quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 2,788 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,735,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 589 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 1,004 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 199.4% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 2,446 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629 shares in the last quarter. 86.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

