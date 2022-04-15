$1.65 Earnings Per Share Expected for SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect SL Green Realty Corp. (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) to report earnings of $1.65 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for SL Green Realty’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $1.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $1.70. SL Green Realty reported earnings of $1.78 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SL Green Realty will report full-year earnings of $6.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.83 to $6.91. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $7.41 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.16 to $7.90. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow SL Green Realty.

SL Green Realty (NYSE:SLG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.59). SL Green Realty had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 53.29%. The firm had revenue of $150.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $154.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.56 EPS. SL Green Realty’s revenue was down 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on SLG shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of SL Green Realty from $82.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com began coverage on SL Green Realty in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays upped their price target on SL Green Realty from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Truist Financial cut SL Green Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of SL Green Realty from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.07.

Shares of SL Green Realty stock opened at $74.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.03. SL Green Realty has a twelve month low of $66.50 and a twelve month high of $85.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 2.43.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.3108 per share. This represents a $3.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. SL Green Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.96%.

In other SL Green Realty news, Director Craig M. Hatkoff sold 3,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.31, for a total transaction of $275,223.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Edwin T. Burton III sold 3,476 shares of SL Green Realty stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.40, for a total value of $282,946.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SL Green Realty in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. AGF Investments LLC bought a new stake in SL Green Realty in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in SL Green Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new position in SL Green Realty during the first quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SL Green Realty during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000. Institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

SL Green Realty Corp., an S&P 500 company and Manhattan's largest office landlord, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is focused primarily on acquiring, managing and maximizing value of Manhattan commercial properties. As of December 31, 2020, SL Green held interests in 88 buildings totaling 38.2 million square feet.

