$1.45 Billion in Sales Expected for Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Resideo Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.44 billion to $1.45 billion. Resideo Technologies posted sales of $1.42 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 2.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Resideo Technologies will report full-year sales of $6.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.08 billion to $6.35 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.26 billion to $6.73 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Resideo Technologies.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.08. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 11.33%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS.

Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Resideo Technologies from $31.00 to $30.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th.

NYSE:REZI traded down $0.23 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.83. 749,130 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 683,588. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $24.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Resideo Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $21.20 and a fifty-two week high of $33.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01 and a beta of 2.35.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Resideo Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $37,288,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 296.1% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Resideo Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $132,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 199,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,203,000 after purchasing an additional 70,239 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 23,795,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,391,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119,006 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

Resideo Technologies, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells comfort, residential thermal, and security solutions to the commercial and residential end markets in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products & Solutions, and ADI Global Distribution.

