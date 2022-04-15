$1.43 Billion in Sales Expected for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) to announce sales of $1.43 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Marvell Technology’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.42 billion and the highest is $1.44 billion. Marvell Technology posted sales of $832.28 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 71.8%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Marvell Technology will report full-year sales of $6.14 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.01 billion to $6.55 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $7.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.91 billion to $7.42 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Marvell Technology.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVLGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.02. Marvell Technology had a positive return on equity of 5.60% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.21 earnings per share. Marvell Technology’s revenue was up 68.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Marvell Technology from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Marvell Technology from $87.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Marvell Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.31.

In other news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.06, for a total value of $2,371,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 22,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.94, for a total value of $1,780,823.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 195,106 shares of company stock valued at $14,143,738. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Marvell Technology during the fourth quarter worth $651,354,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 15.7% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 45,843,799 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,764,839,000 after buying an additional 6,222,814 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 79.7% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,314,046 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $552,416,000 after buying an additional 2,801,069 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Marvell Technology by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,754,622 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $6,190,323,000 after buying an additional 2,305,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 12,746,528 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,115,193,000 after purchasing an additional 2,188,891 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Marvell Technology stock traded down $2.33 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.97. 7,539,039 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,528,635. The firm has a market cap of $51.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -112.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Marvell Technology has a 52-week low of $40.79 and a 52-week high of $93.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $68.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $72.68.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 7th. Marvell Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -44.44%.

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Earnings History and Estimates for Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL)

