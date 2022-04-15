$1.37 Billion in Sales Expected for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) will post $1.37 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Zebra Technologies’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.37 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.38 billion. Zebra Technologies posted sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will report full year sales of $5.93 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.92 billion to $5.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.22 billion to $6.34 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zebra Technologies.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The industrial products company reported $4.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.93 by $0.28. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 34.15% and a net margin of 14.88%. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.15 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Zebra Technologies from $470.00 to $400.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $535.00 target price on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Zebra Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $530.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Zebra Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $464.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $539.14.

ZBRA stock traded down $11.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $393.68. 268,443 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,535. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $420.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $507.59. Zebra Technologies has a one year low of $375.63 and a one year high of $615.00. The company has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.35 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 58.1% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 68 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its stake in Zebra Technologies by 132.3% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 72 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. 84.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

