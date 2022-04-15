$1.24 Billion in Sales Expected for Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Logitech International S.A. (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) to report $1.24 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Logitech International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.29 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.20 billion. Logitech International posted sales of $1.54 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Logitech International will report full-year sales of $5.49 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.45 billion to $5.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.84 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Logitech International.

Logitech International (NASDAQ:LOGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Logitech International had a return on equity of 35.43% and a net margin of 13.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.33 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LOGI. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Logitech International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $107.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Logitech International from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Loop Capital raised Logitech International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Logitech International from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Logitech International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.89.

NASDAQ LOGI traded down $0.96 on Friday, hitting $69.31. 595,972 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 951,597. The business’s fifty day moving average is $74.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $80.09. Logitech International has a 12 month low of $67.36 and a 12 month high of $140.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.58 and a beta of 0.87.

In other Logitech International news, General Counsel Samantha Harnett sold 1,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.24, for a total transaction of $97,996.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 5,217,957 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $440,251,000 after purchasing an additional 204,538 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,058,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $254,163,000 after purchasing an additional 209,440 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 2,297,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $193,899,000 after purchasing an additional 156,275 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Logitech International by 78.2% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,943,314 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $160,285,000 after purchasing an additional 852,891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Logitech International during the fourth quarter worth about $112,570,000. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Logitech International SA is a holding company, which engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of peripherals for PCs, tablets, and other digital platforms. Its products include mice, keyboards, presentation remotes, headsets, and speakers. The firm offers solutions for healthy computing, wireless charging, streaming, virtual reality, rom home, schools, healthcare, and software and apps.

