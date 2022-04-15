$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) will post $1.22 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.17 billion to $1.28 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $978.32 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 24.7%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full year sales of $4.94 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.89 billion to $5.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $4.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 8.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 81.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WOR. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

In related news, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 4,556 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.18, for a total transaction of $251,400.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Eric M. Smolenski sold 5,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total value of $298,004.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in Worthington Industries by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,069 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 8,060 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $441,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Worthington Industries by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 25,755 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. 79.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WOR stock traded up $0.78 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.61. 266,762 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 335,115. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $55.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $54.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a PE ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.00. Worthington Industries has a one year low of $47.79 and a one year high of $72.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.07%.

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing and manufactured metal products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments. The Steel Processing segment processes flat-rolled steel for customers primarily in the automotive, aerospace, agricultural, appliance, construction, container, hardware, heavy-truck, HVAC, lawn and garden, leisure and recreation, office furniture, and office equipment markets.

