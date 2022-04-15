$1.22 Billion in Sales Expected for Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) will report sales of $1.22 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for Elanco Animal Health’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.23 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health reported sales of $1.24 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.6%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health will report full year sales of $4.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $4.77 billion to $4.79 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $4.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.90 billion to $4.99 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Elanco Animal Health.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 9.91% and a positive return on equity of 6.59%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Elanco Animal Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.43.

ELAN stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $26.25. 3,691,664 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,463,138. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.78. Elanco Animal Health has a twelve month low of $24.15 and a twelve month high of $37.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $28.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

In other Elanco Animal Health news, Director R David Hoover bought 5,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $28.66 per share, for a total transaction of $143,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 6.11% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 0.5% during the third quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 78,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,513,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 6.2% during the third quarter. Loveless Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank grew its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 3.8% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 11,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 11,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Finally, MAI Capital Management lifted its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 97.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

