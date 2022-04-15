$1.13 Billion in Sales Expected for Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) to post $1.13 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Axalta Coating Systems’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.16 billion. Axalta Coating Systems reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.6%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Axalta Coating Systems will report full year sales of $4.87 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.80 billion to $4.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $5.21 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.05 billion to $5.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Axalta Coating Systems.

Axalta Coating Systems (NYSE:AXTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). Axalta Coating Systems had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 25.96%. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AXTA. Barclays started coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a report on Thursday, February 17th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Axalta Coating Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $33.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Axalta Coating Systems from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Vertical Research cut shares of Axalta Coating Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.45.

In related news, Director William M. Cook acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.64 per share, with a total value of $49,280.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AXTA. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in Axalta Coating Systems during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Axalta Coating Systems by 448.2% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,239 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares during the last quarter. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Axalta Coating Systems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Axalta Coating Systems by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,604 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AXTA traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $25.13. 2,176,933 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,166,698. Axalta Coating Systems has a 12 month low of $21.67 and a 12 month high of $34.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a PE ratio of 22.24, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.52.

Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. engages in the manufacture, marketing and distribution of coatings systems. It operates through the Performance Coatings and Transportation Coatings business segments. The Performance Coatings segment provides liquid and powder coatings solutions to a fragmented and local customer base.

