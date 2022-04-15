-$0.99 EPS Expected for Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Acutus Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) will post ($0.99) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Acutus Medical’s earnings. Acutus Medical posted earnings per share of ($0.97) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 2.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Acutus Medical will report full year earnings of ($3.17) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.36) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Acutus Medical.

Get Acutus Medical alerts:

Acutus Medical (NASDAQ:AFIB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.92) by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $4.36 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.30 million. Acutus Medical had a negative net margin of 681.71% and a negative return on equity of 116.28%.

AFIB has been the subject of several analyst reports. BTIG Research lowered shares of Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Acutus Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group cut Acutus Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Acutus Medical from $10.00 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Acutus Medical in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Acutus Medical currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.60.

Shares of AFIB stock traded down $0.03 on Thursday, hitting $0.89. 600,695 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 503,629. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.21 and a beta of 2.66. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.77. Acutus Medical has a one year low of $0.86 and a one year high of $18.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.94 and a current ratio of 6.82.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Acutus Medical by 11,661.9% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,391,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,746,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380,072 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Acutus Medical by 261.3% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,377,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,175,000 after purchasing an additional 996,088 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in Acutus Medical by 511.0% in the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 507,770 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,731,000 after purchasing an additional 424,669 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in Acutus Medical by 34.2% in the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,255,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,096,000 after purchasing an additional 320,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jetstream Capital LLC lifted its position in Acutus Medical by 44.8% during the third quarter. Jetstream Capital LLC now owns 840,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,426,000 after buying an additional 260,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.28% of the company’s stock.

Acutus Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Acutus Medical, Inc, an arrhythmia management company, designs, manufactures, and markets a range of tools for catheter-based ablation procedures to treat various arrhythmias in the United States and internationally. The company's product portfolio includes novel access sheaths, transseptal crossing tools, diagnostic and mapping catheters, conventional and contact force ablation catheters, and mapping and imaging consoles and accessories, as well as supporting algorithms and software programs.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Acutus Medical (AFIB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Acutus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acutus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.