$0.82 EPS Expected for Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) to report $0.82 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Welltower’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.85 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.79. Welltower posted earnings per share of $0.80 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Welltower will report full year earnings of $3.55 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.48 to $3.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $4.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $4.16. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Welltower.

Get Welltower alerts:

Welltower (NYSE:WELL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.02). Welltower had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.09%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. KeyCorp increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $96.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Welltower from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Welltower from $95.50 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Welltower from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Welltower currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $96.38.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WELL. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Welltower in the fourth quarter worth $1,334,568,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 53.6% in the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 27,789,044 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,290,038,000 after acquiring an additional 9,698,150 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,651,136 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,087,042,000 after acquiring an additional 3,564,148 shares during the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A grew its stake in shares of Welltower by 2,540.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 2,706,538 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,140,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in Welltower by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,618,866 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,368,870,000 after buying an additional 2,569,041 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WELL opened at $96.03 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $89.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market cap of $43.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.12, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.00. Welltower has a one year low of $70.74 and a one year high of $99.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.61 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This represents a $2.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Welltower’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 312.82%.

About Welltower (Get Rating)

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), an S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. The Company invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people's wellness and overall health care experience.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Welltower (WELL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Welltower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welltower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.