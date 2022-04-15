$0.80 EPS Expected for Unum Group (NYSE:UNM) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.80 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Fourteen analysts have provided estimates for Unum Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.91 and the lowest is $0.60. Unum Group reported earnings of $1.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 23.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Unum Group will report full-year earnings of $4.48 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.20 to $4.70. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.76 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.35 to $6.20. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Unum Group.

Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Unum Group had a net margin of 6.86% and a return on equity of 8.09%. Unum Group’s revenue for the quarter was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UNM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Unum Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Unum Group in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $26.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Unum Group from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Unum Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.88.

NYSE UNM traded up $0.42 on Friday, reaching $32.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,773,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,990. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 8.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.92. Unum Group has a 12 month low of $22.25 and a 12 month high of $32.87.

In other Unum Group news, COO Michael Q. Simonds sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Unum Group by 160.3% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after purchasing an additional 13,813 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Unum Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $221,000. Rockland Trust Co. lifted its stake in Unum Group by 3.8% in the third quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 15,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $395,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 65.2% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 6,222 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after buying an additional 2,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unum Group by 15.4% during the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 37,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. 82.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Poland. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

