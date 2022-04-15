-$0.66 EPS Expected for Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Merus (NASDAQ:MRUS – Get Rating) to report ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Merus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.73). Merus reported earnings per share of ($0.28) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 135.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Merus will report full-year earnings of ($2.94) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.62) to ($2.19). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($3.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.13) to ($1.47). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Merus.

Get Merus alerts:

MRUS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Friday, February 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Merus in a report on Thursday, February 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Merus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.89.

Shares of MRUS traded up $1.24 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.16. The stock had a trading volume of 169,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,041. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.40. Merus has a one year low of $16.14 and a one year high of $33.09. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -15.21 and a beta of 1.00.

In other Merus news, EVP Peter B. Silverman sold 60,000 shares of Merus stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.95, for a total value of $1,617,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of Merus by 134.9% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,009,204 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $110,201,000 after buying an additional 2,876,971 shares during the last quarter. Commodore Capital LP grew its holdings in Merus by 108.7% during the 4th quarter. Commodore Capital LP now owns 1,498,890 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $47,665,000 after buying an additional 780,754 shares in the last quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. BioImpact Capital LLC now owns 941,948 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $20,723,000 after buying an additional 241,069 shares in the last quarter. Lynx1 Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Merus during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $24,912,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Merus by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 774,767 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $24,638,000 after buying an additional 218,244 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.91% of the company’s stock.

Merus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of bispecific antibody therapeutics in the Netherlands. Its bispecific antibody candidate pipeline includes Zenocutuzumab (MCLA-128), which is in a phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of patients with metastatic breast cancer, as well as in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of solid tumors that harbor Neuregulin 1.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Merus (MRUS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Merus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.