$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.
Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.
Farmers National Banc Company Profile
Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.
