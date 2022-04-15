$0.47 Earnings Per Share Expected for Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Farmers National Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) will announce earnings of $0.47 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Farmers National Banc’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.46. Farmers National Banc posted earnings per share of $0.51 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.8%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Farmers National Banc will report full-year earnings of $1.92 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.89 to $1.94. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.05 to $2.13. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Farmers National Banc.

Get Farmers National Banc alerts:

Farmers National Banc (NASDAQ:FMNB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $39.24 million for the quarter. Farmers National Banc had a net margin of 33.35% and a return on equity of 16.07%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FMNB. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Farmers National Banc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Farmers National Banc in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Farmers National Banc from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,902 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 59.4% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,767 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 2,523 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in Farmers National Banc by 118.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,967 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,784 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $165,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in Farmers National Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $168,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Farmers National Banc stock traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $16.00. The stock had a trading volume of 66,590 shares, compared to its average volume of 91,281. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $17.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. Farmers National Banc has a 1 year low of $14.57 and a 1 year high of $20.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $544.16 million, a P/E ratio of 8.89 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This is an increase from Farmers National Banc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Farmers National Banc’s payout ratio is currently 35.56%.

Farmers National Banc Company Profile (Get Rating)

Farmers National Banc Corp., a financial holding company, operates in the banking, trust, retirement consulting, insurance, and financial management industries. It offers commercial and retail banking services, including checking, savings, and time deposit accounts; commercial, mortgage and installment, and home equity loans; home equity lines of credit, night depository, safe deposit box, money order, bank check, automated teller machine, Internet banking, travel card, E bond transaction, MasterCard and Visa credit cards, brokerage, and other services.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Farmers National Banc (FMNB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Farmers National Banc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Farmers National Banc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.