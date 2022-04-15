-$0.46 EPS Expected for International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.46) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for International Seaways’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.30). International Seaways reported earnings of ($0.48) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 4.2%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that International Seaways will report full year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to $2.03. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of $2.77 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.30 to $4.53. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover International Seaways.

Get International Seaways alerts:

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The transportation company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by ($0.24). International Seaways had a negative net margin of 48.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.52) earnings per share.

INSW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com raised International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised International Seaways from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Seaways in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 846 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 56,953 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $836,000 after acquiring an additional 1,110 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 30,868 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,111 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 42.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of International Seaways by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 71,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 1,676 shares during the period. 74.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE INSW traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $20.67. The company had a trading volume of 689,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 742,396. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.32 and a beta of 0.13. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.59 and its 200 day moving average is $16.57. International Seaways has a 52-week low of $13.05 and a 52-week high of $21.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 11th. International Seaways’s dividend payout ratio is presently -7.34%.

About International Seaways (Get Rating)

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on International Seaways (INSW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for International Seaways Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Seaways and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.