$0.39 EPS Expected for Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will announce $0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have made estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.43. Graphic Packaging posted earnings per share of $0.23 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.15. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 18.75% and a net margin of 2.85%. Graphic Packaging’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GPK. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Graphic Packaging currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.72.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GPK. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 9.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,059,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,166,000 after buying an additional 93,334 shares in the last quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the third quarter worth about $666,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 6.0% during the third quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 148,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Group LLC now owns 681,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,293,000 after buying an additional 17,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 5.4% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 234,026 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,453,000 after buying an additional 11,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.08% of the company’s stock.

Graphic Packaging stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.92. 2,144,909 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,750,713. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.45 billion, a PE ratio of 30.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. Graphic Packaging has a one year low of $16.94 and a one year high of $21.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were given a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.48%.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

