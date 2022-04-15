$0.27 Earnings Per Share Expected for Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) will report earnings of $0.27 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have issued estimates for Eastern Bankshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.32 and the lowest is $0.25. Eastern Bankshares also reported earnings per share of $0.27 in the same quarter last year. The company is expected to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Eastern Bankshares will report full-year earnings of $1.17 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.11 to $1.23. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Eastern Bankshares.

Eastern Bankshares (NASDAQ:EBC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. Eastern Bankshares had a return on equity of 4.86% and a net margin of 24.62%. The company had revenue of $171.44 million during the quarter.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on EBC. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Eastern Bankshares in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Eastern Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, April 4th.

EBC stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $20.31. The company had a trading volume of 610,056 shares, compared to its average volume of 770,081. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.98. Eastern Bankshares has a fifty-two week low of $17.94 and a fifty-two week high of $23.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 22.57 and a beta of 0.87.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 2nd. This is an increase from Eastern Bankshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Eastern Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other Eastern Bankshares news, Director Luis Borgen sold 46,270 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $939,743.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 288.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 363,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 270,313 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Eastern Bankshares in the second quarter valued at $320,000. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 94.1% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 75,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,540,000 after buying an additional 36,800 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 3.5% in the third quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 2,025,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,111,000 after buying an additional 68,781 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eastern Bankshares by 13.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 6,708 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.79% of the company’s stock.

Eastern Bankshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Eastern Bank that provides banking products and services primarily to retail, commercial, and small business customers. It operates in two segments, Banking Business and Insurance Agency Business. The company provides interest-bearing and non interest-bearing checking deposits, money market deposits, savings deposits, and time certificates of deposits, as well as debit and credit cards.

