$0.24 EPS Expected for Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Old Second Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) will report earnings per share of $0.24 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Old Second Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.17. Old Second Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.29 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Old Second Bancorp will report full year earnings of $1.27 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.18 to $1.30. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $1.64 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.48 to $2.00. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Old Second Bancorp.

Old Second Bancorp (NASDAQ:OSBC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.14. Old Second Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.57% and a net margin of 13.87%. The firm had revenue of $39.32 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.07 million.

OSBC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, April 2nd. DA Davidson upgraded Old Second Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Old Second Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, Director William B. Skoglund sold 4,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $65,894.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders sold a total of 13,671 shares of company stock worth $195,814 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FJ Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Old Second Bancorp by 39.5% during the third quarter. FJ Capital Management LLC now owns 2,164,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,264,000 after purchasing an additional 613,000 shares during the period. River Oaks Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Old Second Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $1,322,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,072,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,501,000 after buying an additional 7,445 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 0.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,064,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,908,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Old Second Bancorp by 2.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 872,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $11,393,000 after buying an additional 24,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

OSBC traded down $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $14.08. 200,273 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 205,668. Old Second Bancorp has a 52 week low of $11.16 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $626.01 million, a PE ratio of 19.29 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $14.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 7th. Investors of record on Friday, January 28th were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 27th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. Old Second Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.40%.

Old Second Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Old Second National Bank that provides community banking services. It provides demand, NOW, money market, savings, time deposit, individual retirement, and checking accounts, as well as certificate of deposit accounts. The company also offers commercial loans; lease financing receivables; commercial real estate loans; construction loans; residential real estate loans, such as residential first mortgage and second mortgage loans; home equity line of credit; consumer loans, including motor vehicle, home improvement, and signature loans; installment and agricultural loans; residential mortgages; and overdraft checking.

