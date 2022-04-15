$0.22 EPS Expected for Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Third Coast Bancshares’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.24 and the lowest is $0.20. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Third Coast Bancshares will report full-year earnings of $0.93 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.47 to $1.18. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $2.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.40. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Third Coast Bancshares.

Get Third Coast Bancshares alerts:

Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $26.67 million during the quarter.

TCBX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Third Coast Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Stephens cut their price target on Third Coast Bancshares from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TCBX. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $11,376,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $8,736,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in shares of Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,906,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $5,777,000. Finally, Forest Hill Capital LLC acquired a new position in Third Coast Bancshares during the fourth quarter worth $3,248,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TCBX traded down $0.28 on Friday, reaching $22.27. The stock had a trading volume of 10,471 shares, compared to its average volume of 35,959. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Third Coast Bancshares has a 12-month low of $22.02 and a 12-month high of $30.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $23.08.

About Third Coast Bancshares (Get Rating)

Third Coast Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Third Coast Bank, SSB that provides various commercial banking solutions to small and medium-sized businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, individual retirement, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Third Coast Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Third Coast Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.