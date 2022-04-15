$0.17 Earnings Per Share Expected for Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Simulations Plus, Inc. (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Simulations Plus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.19 and the lowest is $0.15. Simulations Plus reported earnings of $0.18 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Simulations Plus will report full year earnings of $0.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.66. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.71 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Simulations Plus.

Get Simulations Plus alerts:

Simulations Plus (NASDAQ:SLP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 6th. The technology company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. Simulations Plus had a net margin of 23.13% and a return on equity of 6.86%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simulations Plus from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Simulations Plus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Simulations Plus has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.25.

In related news, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 14,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.67, for a total transaction of $539,924.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Walter S. Woltosz sold 15,140 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $735,047.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,073 shares of company stock valued at $2,085,827. 23.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Kopion Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 248.9% in the 1st quarter. Kopion Asset Management LLC now owns 60,460 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,082,000 after buying an additional 43,130 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,420,327 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $114,482,000 after buying an additional 62,517 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 100.2% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 5,065 shares during the period. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 182,761 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,484,000 after buying an additional 28,023 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in Simulations Plus by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,867 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. 75.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SLP stock traded down $0.35 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $50.93. The stock had a trading volume of 97,147 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,940. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 92.60 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $45.30. Simulations Plus has a fifty-two week low of $35.18 and a fifty-two week high of $70.50.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 22nd. Simulations Plus’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.64%.

Simulations Plus Company Profile (Get Rating)

Simulations Plus, Inc develops drug discovery and development software for modeling and simulation, and prediction of molecular properties utilizing artificial intelligence and machine learning based technology worldwide. It operates through four segments: Simulations Plus, Cognigen, DILIsym, and Lixoft.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Simulations Plus (SLP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Simulations Plus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simulations Plus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.