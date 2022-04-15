-$0.14 Earnings Per Share Expected for Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Nuvation Bio Inc. (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) to report ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Nuvation Bio’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.14). Nuvation Bio reported earnings of ($0.12) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Nuvation Bio will report full year earnings of ($0.66) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.73) to ($0.58). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of ($0.96) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.27) to ($0.79). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nuvation Bio.

Nuvation Bio (NYSE:NUVB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.12).

NUVB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nuvation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 target price on shares of Nuvation Bio in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Nuvation Bio from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd.

In other Nuvation Bio news, major shareholder Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total value of $14,000,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NUVB. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 94.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,734,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,239,000 after buying an additional 1,330,900 shares during the last quarter. EDBI Pte Ltd acquired a new stake in Nuvation Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $10,799,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Nuvation Bio by 53.1% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,339,000 after buying an additional 748,225 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 89.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,415,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,031,000 after purchasing an additional 669,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Nuvation Bio by 1,196.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 672,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,714,000 after purchasing an additional 620,362 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NUVB traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.51. 545,109 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,315. Nuvation Bio has a 12-month low of $4.46 and a 12-month high of $15.23. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average of $7.82.

Nuvation Bio Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic candidates for oncology. The company's lead product candidate is NUV-422, a small molecule inhibitor targeting cyclin-dependent kinase (CDK)2, CDK4, and CDK6. It is also developing NUV-868, a selective oral small molecule BET inhibitor that epigenetically regulates proteins that control tumor growth and differentiation; NUV-569, a differentiated oral small molecule selective inhibitor of the Wee1 kinase for DNA damage repair; NUV-1182, an adenosine receptor inhibitor; and drug-drug conjugate (DDC) platform that focuses on targeting an inhibitor of poly ADP ribose polymerase (PARP) to anti-cancer warheads of existing drugs, as well as PARP inhibitor to address ER+ breast and ovarian cancer.

