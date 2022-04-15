$0.10 Earnings Per Share Expected for WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect WideOpenWest, Inc. (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) to report earnings of $0.10 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for WideOpenWest’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.02 and the highest is $0.17. WideOpenWest reported earnings per share of $0.11 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that WideOpenWest will report full-year earnings of $0.53 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.25 to $0.78. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $0.83 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $1.21. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover WideOpenWest.

Get WideOpenWest alerts:

WideOpenWest (NYSE:WOW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.41 million. WideOpenWest had a negative return on equity of 27.83% and a net margin of 74.52%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on WOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WideOpenWest from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of WideOpenWest from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, February 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.33.

Shares of NYSE WOW opened at $22.02 on Tuesday. WideOpenWest has a twelve month low of $12.34 and a twelve month high of $23.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.34 and its 200-day moving average is $19.32. The stock has a market cap of $1.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.02.

In other news, CEO Teresa L. Elder sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $300,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider David Brunick sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 37,000 shares of company stock worth $740,000 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WOW. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,843,000 after buying an additional 285,067 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 67.7% during the 3rd quarter. EAM Investors LLC now owns 128,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after buying an additional 51,922 shares during the period. Silvant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of WideOpenWest during the 3rd quarter worth about $236,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of WideOpenWest by 68.5% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $155,000 after buying an additional 3,211 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in WideOpenWest by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 17,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

About WideOpenWest (Get Rating)

WideOpenWest, Inc provides high speed data, cable television, and digital telephony services to residential and business services customers in the United States. Its video services include basic cable services that comprise local broadcast television and local community programming; digital cable services; WOW tv+ that offers traditional cable video and cloud DVR functionality, voice remote with Google Assistant, and Netflix integration along with access to various streaming services and apps through the Google Play Store; and ultra-video products, as well as offers commercial-free movies, TV shows, sports, and other special event entertainment programs.

Further Reading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on WideOpenWest (WOW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for WideOpenWest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WideOpenWest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.