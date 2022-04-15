-$0.08 Earnings Per Share Expected for Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.08) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Ribbon Communications’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Ribbon Communications posted earnings per share of $0.03 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Ribbon Communications will report full-year earnings of $0.28 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.22 to $0.33. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.41 per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ribbon Communications.

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $230.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.70 million. Ribbon Communications had a positive return on equity of 5.34% and a negative net margin of 20.97%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently commented on RBBN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Ribbon Communications in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. TheStreet cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ribbon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Northland Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Ribbon Communications from $10.00 to $6.50 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ribbon Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

RBBN stock remained flat at $$3.11 during trading on Thursday. 219,139 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 563,835. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.91. The firm has a market cap of $466.85 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.40. Ribbon Communications has a one year low of $2.74 and a one year high of $8.56.

In related news, Director Bruns H. Grayson purchased 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $281,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Bruce William Mcclelland purchased 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.81 per share, with a total value of $42,150.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 118,000 shares of company stock valued at $332,060. Insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RBBN. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ribbon Communications by 47.6% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,190,176 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,200,000 after buying an additional 383,896 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1,001.2% during the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 268,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after acquiring an additional 244,468 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,569,239 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,744,000 after acquiring an additional 138,234 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 161.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 214,628 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,298,000 after acquiring an additional 132,444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. now owns 310,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 124,000 shares during the last quarter. 65.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

