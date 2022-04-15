-$0.05 Earnings Per Share Expected for Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Limelight Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Limelight Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.03) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.06). Limelight Networks posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Limelight Networks will report full year earnings of ($0.05) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.10) to ($0.03). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.01 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.06) to $0.06. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Limelight Networks.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 20th. The information services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $62.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.57 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.94% and a negative net margin of 26.22%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James raised their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Northland Securities raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.54.

LLNW stock traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.41. The company had a trading volume of 1,511,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,060,016. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.65 and a quick ratio of 3.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $730.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.76 and a beta of 0.62. Limelight Networks has a 52 week low of $2.30 and a 52 week high of $5.55.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 51,623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 75.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 42,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 18,000 shares during the last quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 1,944,533 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,628,000 after purchasing an additional 85,173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Limelight Networks by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,979,893 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,712,000 after purchasing an additional 30,635 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.55% of the company’s stock.

About Limelight Networks (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Featured Articles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Limelight Networks (LLNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.