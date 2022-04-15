-$0.02 EPS Expected for Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Douglas Dynamics, Inc. (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) will report earnings of ($0.02) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Douglas Dynamics’ earnings. Douglas Dynamics posted earnings of $0.04 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 150%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Douglas Dynamics will report full-year earnings of $1.96 per share for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.35 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Douglas Dynamics.

Douglas Dynamics (NYSE:PLOW – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The auto parts company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.04). Douglas Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $152.95 million during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLOW. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Douglas Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Douglas Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Douglas Dynamics from $56.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd.

In other Douglas Dynamics news, VP Linda R. Evans sold 1,122 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $40,291.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Keith Hagelin sold 2,540 shares of Douglas Dynamics stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.91, for a total transaction of $91,211.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,810 shares of company stock valued at $639,557. 2.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Douglas Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 457.9% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 3,640 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 5.3% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Douglas Dynamics by 271.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,100 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 4,458 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLOW stock traded up $0.34 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. The stock had a trading volume of 81,187 shares, compared to its average volume of 72,219. Douglas Dynamics has a fifty-two week low of $32.15 and a fifty-two week high of $47.49. The firm has a market cap of $779.02 million, a PE ratio of 25.88 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.01.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were paid a $0.29 dividend. This is a boost from Douglas Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. Douglas Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.55%.

Douglas Dynamics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Douglas Dynamics, Inc operates as a manufacturer and upfitter of commercial work truck attachments and equipment in North America. It operates through two segments, Work Truck Attachments and Work Truck Solutions. The Work Truck Attachments segment manufactures and sells snow and ice control attachments, including snowplows, and sand and salt spreaders for light trucks and heavy duty trucks, as well as various related parts and accessories.

