$0.02 Earnings Per Share Expected for trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for trivago’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.03 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.01. trivago posted earnings of ($0.02) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 200%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that trivago will report full-year earnings of $0.10 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $0.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.05 to $0.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow trivago.

trivago (NASDAQ:TRVG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. trivago had a return on equity of 1.55% and a net margin of 2.89%. The company had revenue of $105.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $102.46 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.02) earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. TheStreet raised trivago from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on trivago in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded trivago from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on trivago from $2.85 to $2.30 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, trivago presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2.95.

NASDAQ TRVG traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $2.22. 421,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 687,360. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.32. trivago has a 52 week low of $1.92 and a 52 week high of $4.17. The stock has a market cap of $796.25 million, a PE ratio of 55.50 and a beta of 1.68.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TRVG. Forum Financial Management LP purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of trivago during the third quarter worth approximately $73,000. CSS LLC IL increased its position in shares of trivago by 13.7% during the third quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 36,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of trivago by 100.0% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $99,000 after acquiring an additional 20,000 shares during the period. 9.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

trivago N.V., together with its subsidiaries, operates a hotel and accommodation search platform in the United States, Germany, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers an online meta-search for hotels and accommodation through online travel agencies, hotel chains, and independent hotels. The company provides access to its platform through 53 localized websites and apps in 31 languages.

