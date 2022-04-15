$0.01 EPS Expected for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) to announce $0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Kratos Defense & Security Solutions’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.05 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.01). Kratos Defense & Security Solutions reported earnings per share of $0.06 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 83.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions will report full year earnings of $0.35 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.30 to $0.37. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $0.47 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.50. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Kratos Defense & Security Solutions.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $211.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $208.40 million. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a negative net margin of 0.25% and a positive return on equity of 2.26%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.04 EPS.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KTOS. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $21.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $28.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.00.

Shares of KTOS traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $19.19. The stock had a trading volume of 652,220 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,679. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions has a 1-year low of $14.93 and a 1-year high of $30.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.76. The company has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -959.50 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 3.43 and a quick ratio of 3.01.

In related news, SVP Benjamin M. Goodwin sold 9,525 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.36, for a total transaction of $174,879.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Marie Mendoza sold 1,381 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.41, for a total transaction of $28,186.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 116,679 shares of company stock valued at $2,221,064. Insiders own 1.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 428.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,310 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the first quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 52.7% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,823 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions during the third quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 41,900.0% in the third quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,100 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc operates as a government contractor of the U.S. Department of Defense. The company operates through two segments, Kratos Government Solutions and Unmanned Systems. The Kratos Government Solutions segment offers microwave electronic products, space and satellite communications, training and cybersecurity/ warfare, C5ISR/ modular systems, turbine technologies, and defense and rocket support services.

