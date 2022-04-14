Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY) Price Target Lowered to $4.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Zymergen (NASDAQ:ZY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by The Goldman Sachs Group from $6.00 to $4.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on ZY. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zymergen in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. HSBC upgraded Zymergen from a reduce rating to a hold rating and set a $6.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Zymergen from $13.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Zymergen from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $7.75 price objective for the company in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Zymergen presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $6.89.

Zymergen stock opened at $2.11 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.87. The company has a market cap of $217.59 million and a P/E ratio of -0.22. Zymergen has a 52-week low of $2.02 and a 52-week high of $52.00.

Zymergen ( NASDAQ:ZY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.03. Zymergen had a negative return on equity of 213.99% and a negative net margin of 2,160.81%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zymergen will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Aaron Kimball sold 32,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.87, for a total value of $93,673.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Zachariah Serber sold 5,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.03, for a total value of $27,338.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 147,098 shares of company stock worth $660,788.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZY. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 246.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,134,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,661,000 after purchasing an additional 2,941,214 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Data Collective II GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $16,383,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Zymergen by 36.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 240,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after purchasing an additional 63,913 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Zymergen during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 48.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zymergen Inc design, develop, and commercialize microbes, molecules, and materials. It offers an automation solution comprising reconfigurable automation carts, a modular hardware building blocks that allow for assembly of work cells customized for the particular needs of a lab; and automation control software, a cloud-based software used to control integrated automation systems.

