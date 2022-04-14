Zovio (NYSE:ZVO) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Zovio (NYSE:ZVO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.
ZVO opened at $0.68 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $0.97. Zovio has a 1 year low of $0.66 and a 1 year high of $4.05.
