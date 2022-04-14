Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) Cut to Hold at Truist Financial

Truist Financial lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $142.00 price objective on the medical equipment provider’s stock, up from their previous price objective of $128.00.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Loop Capital cut shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a hold rating and cut their price objective for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Zimmer Biomet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and increased their price objective for the company from $125.15 to $135.00 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $145.84.

NYSE ZBH opened at $127.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $26.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $122.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $129.28. Zimmer Biomet has a twelve month low of $108.47 and a twelve month high of $180.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet will post 6.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 29th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 28th. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 50.53%.

In other news, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 35,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.97, for a total transaction of $4,287,123.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,666 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $15,025,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 8.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 926,357 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $148,978,000 after buying an additional 75,243 shares during the last quarter. Emfo LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 39.0% in the 3rd quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 695 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet in the 3rd quarter valued at $346,000. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 131.6% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 447 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.02% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the musculoskeletal healthcare business in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company designs, manufactures, and markets orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip products; S.E.T.

