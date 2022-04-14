Zilla Price Tops $0.0016 on Major Exchanges (ZLA)

Zilla (ZLA) traded up 44.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last seven days, Zilla has traded 20.4% lower against the dollar. Zilla has a market capitalization of $97,980.45 and approximately $25.00 worth of Zilla was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilla coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002504 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00003442 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002505 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.68 or 0.00034253 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.74 or 0.00104536 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

Zilla Profile

Zilla (ZLA) is a coin. It launched on November 30th, 2017. Zilla’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins. Zilla’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zilla is /r/ZILLAtoken . Zilla’s official website is zla.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Zilla is a platform to publish and invest in ICOs. Its objective is to create an ecosystem where it is possible to create, post and participate/invest in ICOs events. Through Zilla, it is possible for the creators to develop and offer their ICO projects, and for the investors to choose the ICOs that suits their investments, from a list that is under the platforms anti-scam policy. ZLA is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum Network. Zilla ICOs investors will receive airdrops in a form of the ZLA token, the more ICOs they invest in, the more airdrops will be attributed. In addition, a sub-token named GD is being created by the platform that will serve to further reward ZLA token holders. “

