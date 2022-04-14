Zhongsheng Group (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY) Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:ZSHGY – Get Rating) shot up 0.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $68.01 and last traded at $65.05. 628 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 1,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.00.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $68.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.27.

Zhongsheng Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the sale and service of motor vehicles. The company operates 4S dealerships for various automobile brands consisting of luxury automobile brands, including Mercedes-Benz, Lexus, Audi, Jaguar, Land Rover, Porsche, and Volvo; and mid-to-high end automobile brands, such as Toyota and Nissan.

