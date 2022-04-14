Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) Cut to “Strong Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Zendesk, Inc. is a software development company. It provides a software-as-a-service, or SaaS, customer service platform. The Company offers applications that allow clients to manage incoming support requests from end customers from any Internet connected computer. It provides customer service through its platform in approximately 40 languages to customers in various industries, such as business technology, telecommunications, education/non-profit, consumer technology, media/entertainment, and retail/ecommerce. Zendesk, Inc. is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

ZEN has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com began coverage on Zendesk in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on Zendesk from $117.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Wolfe Research cut Zendesk from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Sunday, February 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on Zendesk from $112.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zendesk has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.30.

Shares of Zendesk stock opened at $126.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $109.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -67.66 and a beta of 1.00. Zendesk has a twelve month low of $87.90 and a twelve month high of $155.62.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The software maker reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $375.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.81 million. Zendesk had a negative return on equity of 30.17% and a negative net margin of 16.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CTO Adrian Mcdermott sold 9,727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.44, for a total transaction of $967,252.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $4,286,587.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 131,074 shares of company stock worth $14,225,484. 3.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ZEN. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Zendesk by 102.3% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 259 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. William Allan LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, TCTC Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zendesk in the third quarter worth $41,000. 94.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Zendesk, Inc engages in the provision of customer service platform which enables companies to provide customer support. Its products and services include support; guide; chat; talk; message; inbox team email; explore; connect plus outbound; integrations and apps; embeddables; insights and analytics; and products update.

