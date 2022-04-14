Zcash (ZEC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $183.53 Million

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. Over the last week, Zcash has traded 5.4% lower against the US dollar. One Zcash coin can currently be purchased for about $153.33 or 0.00370939 BTC on major exchanges. Zcash has a total market cap of $2.17 billion and approximately $183.53 million worth of Zcash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zcash alerts:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.00 or 0.00087092 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.98 or 0.00096725 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004750 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007258 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000359 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0734 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0289 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Zcash Coin Profile

ZEC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on October 28th, 2016. Zcash’s total supply is 14,163,181 coins. The Reddit community for Zcash is https://reddit.com/r/zec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Zcash is forum.z.cash . Zcash’s official website is z.cash . Zcash’s official Twitter account is @zcashco and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “zk-SNARKsThe BasicZcash is the first widespread application of zk-SNARKs, a novel form of zero-knowledge cryptography. The strong privacy guarantee of Zcash is derived from the fact that shielded transactions in Zcash can be fully encrypted on the blockchain, yet still be verified as valid under the network’s consensus rules by using zk-SNARK proofs. The acronym zk-SNARK stands for “Zero-Knowledge Succinct Non-Interactive Argument of Knowledge,” and refers to a proof construction where one can prove possession of certain information, e.g. a secret key, without revealing that information, and without any interaction between the prover and verifier. “Zero-knowledge” proofs allow one party (the prover) to prove to another (the verifier) that a statement is true, without revealing any information beyond the validity of the statement itself. For example, given the hash of a random number, the prover could convince the verifier that there indeed exists a number with this hash value, without revealing what it is. Application to ZCASHIn order to have zero-knowledge privacy in Zcash, the function determining the validity of a transaction according to the network’s consensus rules must return the answer of whether the transaction is valid or not, without revealing any of the information it performed the calculations on. This is done by encoding some of the network's consensus rules in zk-SNARKs. At a high level, zk-SNARKs work by first turning what you want to prove into an equivalent form about knowing a solution to some algebraic equations. In the following section, we give a brief overview of how the rules for determining a valid transaction get transformed into equations that can then be evaluated on a candidate solution without revealing any sensitive information to the parties verifying the equations. “

Buying and Selling Zcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zcash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Zcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Zcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Zcash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zcash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.