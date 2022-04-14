Zacks Investment Research Upgrades TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $100.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “TransUnion has an attractive business model with highly recurring and diversified revenue streams, significant operating leverage, low capital requirements and stable cash flows. Huge data base is its most distinguishing asset and perhaps the biggest barrier to entry for competitors. Buyouts act as a growth catalyst, helping the company expanding in vertical markets as well as expand international footprint. However, TransUnion operates in a highly competitive market, which restricts its pricing power and limits profitability to some extent. Adverse developments in the debt, consumer credit and financial services markets could hamper the company’s growth. The company's operating segments experiences seasonality, which continues to be a major concern. Partly due to these headwinds, shares of TransUnion have declined in the past year.”

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial downgraded TransUnion from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $105.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a buy rating and a $124.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on TransUnion in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a hold rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on TransUnion from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut TransUnion from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the company from $125.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TransUnion has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $116.46.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $93.99 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $98.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $18.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.37. TransUnion has a 1-year low of $83.47 and a 1-year high of $125.35.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $789.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $816.79 million. TransUnion had a net margin of 44.73% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.72 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that TransUnion will post 3.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. TransUnion’s payout ratio is 5.29%.

In other TransUnion news, Director Suzanne Patricia Clark purchased 277 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $90.35 per share, for a total transaction of $25,026.95. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Richard Dane Mauldin sold 3,500 shares of TransUnion stock in a transaction on Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.99, for a total value of $307,965.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,515 shares of company stock worth $583,714 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRU. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in TransUnion by 223.9% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 2,392,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in TransUnion during the fourth quarter valued at $189,523,000. Ninety One UK Ltd boosted its position in TransUnion by 50.1% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,824,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $317,204,000 after purchasing an additional 943,289 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in TransUnion by 54.0% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,289,453 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $257,129,000 after purchasing an additional 802,342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its position in TransUnion by 2,382.8% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 819,508 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,177,000 after purchasing an additional 786,500 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TransUnion engages in the provision of information and risk management solutions. It also provides consumer reports, risk scores, analytical services and decision making capabilities to businesses. The firm operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets, International, Consumer Interactive, and Corporate.

