Zacks Investment Research Upgrades South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South Plains Financial (NASDAQ:SPFI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “South Plains Financial Inc. is the bank holding company for City Bank, a chartered bank. It provides commercial and consumer financial services to small and medium-sized businesses and individuals. The company’s principal business activities include commercial and retail banking along with insurance, investment trust and mortgage services. South Plains Financial Inc. is headquartered in Lubbock, Texas. “

Get South Plains Financial alerts:

South Plains Financial stock opened at $25.93 on Wednesday. South Plains Financial has a one year low of $20.54 and a one year high of $29.89. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $27.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $458.44 million, a P/E ratio of 8.18 and a beta of 0.60.

South Plains Financial ( NASDAQ:SPFI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $54.38 million during the quarter. South Plains Financial had a return on equity of 14.90% and a net margin of 25.21%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that South Plains Financial will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from South Plains Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. South Plains Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.88%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in South Plains Financial by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 935,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,006,000 after purchasing an additional 168,151 shares in the last quarter. M3F Inc. increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 96.0% in the third quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 263,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,432,000 after buying an additional 129,231 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 101.9% in the third quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 187,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after buying an additional 94,737 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 84.9% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 48,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,000 after buying an additional 22,164 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of South Plains Financial by 13.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 21,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

About South Plains Financial (Get Rating)

South Plains Financial, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services through its subsidiary, City Bank. The firm also offers insurance, investment, trust and mortgage services through its other non-bank subsidiaries. It operates through the Banking and Insurance business segments.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on South Plains Financial (SPFI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for South Plains Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for South Plains Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.